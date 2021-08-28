Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Why the Vikings should have traded for Gardner Minshew

By Chris Schad
Posted by 
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2Rpw_0bfplPEy00
NFL via YouTube

Watching the second quarter of the Minnesota Vikings' preseason finale, you had to know Mike Zimmer was dying inside.

With his job presumably on the line, Zimmer has been stuck with a roster that's been lacking depth. While the offensive line, safeties and linebackers are a concern, his biggest issue has to be the quarterback position.

Kirk Cousins has proven to be a top-10 quarterback during his time in Minnesota but this isn't about his performance on the field. With his normal risk of injury amplified by his unwillingness to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Cousins has left the Vikings in a precarious situation.

With Jake Browning and Kellen Mond behind Cousins, the Vikings need to improve at backup quarterback and Gardner Minshew would have been a perfect solution.

Minshew is more known for his epic mustache and cult following than his performance on the field but in his two seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Minshew threw for 37 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Jaguars went 1-7 in Minshew's eight career starts but that could have been by design to tank for Trevor Lawrence. For a team like the Vikings, it would have provided a solid insurance plan in case Cousins needed to miss time.

The best part is that it wouldn't have cost the Vikings much to acquire Minshew. With a cap number of $850,000, he would have fit under the Vikings' salary cap woes. At 25 years old, Minshew also has the upside to be a cheap bridge quarterback next season if the Vikings decide to move on from Cousins.

But that's where the Vikings' interest may have stopped. The Philadelphia Eagles swooped in on Saturday morning and acquired Minshew for a conditional sixth-round pick.

While there hasn't been confirmed interest in Minshew, the Vikings should have pounced if that were the asking price.

The Vikings have built a reputation for finding late-round gems but the reality is that many of them haven't panned out. Looking at their sixth-round picks from 2015, only Oli Udoh has a chance to be a contributor and the others have been distant backups or relegated to the practice squad.

Minshew wasn't the only option for the Vikings with final cuts coming on Tuesday. The Vikings could easily jump into the free-agent market to sign Blake Bortles or just wait for C.J. Beathard to become available but they don't carry the same cost and benefits that Minshew would have.

In a season where jobs could be on the line, Spielman and Zimmer have left theirs to be hinged on a sixth-round pick. If Cousins can't stay on the field, it's an interesting hill to die on.

Comments / 5

Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
34K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellen Mond
Person
Mike Zimmer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Eagles#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

Eagles not expected to be finalists for Deshaun Watson trade after deal for Gardner Minshew? Texans have 2 other suitors

The Eagles made a trade for a quarterback Saturday. It just was not the one that the Eagles were rumored to have interest in this offseason. According to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, NFL executives around the league believe that a trade involving Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could be happening very soon. Florio added that two teams have emerged as finalists to land Watson: the Miami Dolphins and the Carolina Panthers.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans Pushing For Trade For 1 Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys have Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback, but a lot of uncertainty when it comes to their backup. That uncertainty has some Cowboys fans calling for a trade to acquire one quarterback in particular. Cowboys fans have been taking to Twitter today, advocating for the team to...
NFL247Sports

Quarterback Gardner Minshew traded to Philadelphia for a sixth-round pick

EARLY SATURDAY MORNING, reports came out from NFL writers Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter that Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback and Washington State legend Gardner Minshew is on his way to Philadelphia. Days after the Jaguars named Clemson alum and first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence their 2021 starter, the Eagles soared in to...
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Jaguars go all-in on Trevor Lawrence | They traded Gardner Minshew to the Eagles

Today, the Jacksonville Jaguars traded former starting quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a conditional sixth round pick. I am not sure what to think about this move, but one thing I know is they must have felt the competition was getting to Lawrence?. Recently, NFL...
NFLESPN

What Gardner Minshew trade means for Philadelphia Eagles: Jalen Hurts impact?

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles changed the look of their quarterback room by acquiring Gardner Minshew II from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round pick Saturday -- and we're not just talking about the mustache. Does the move made by the Eagles reflect any sort of statement on second-year quarterback...
NFLFOX Sports

Gardner Minshew: The NFL quarterback everyone wants to be friends with

"I’m fired up to be here." That was the quote from Gardner Minshew in his first media appearance as a Philadelphia Eagle at the start of this week, giving the same answer as basically every player who ever joined a new team in any sport, ever. That’s where the routine...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Cowboys, Gardner Minshew, Eagles, Washington, Antonio Gibson

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said RT La’el Collins (neck) will not practice on Friday and they are currently monitoring his condition: “We’re in a holding pattern.” (Jon Machota) McCarthy said they want to avoid moving RG Zack Martin to right tackle in case Collins is unavailable: “I would hope that...
NFLPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Jacksonville Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew prior to roster cuts

According to a report from Adam Schefter, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded QB Gardner Minshew II prior to roster cuts. “Jaguars are sending QB Gardner Minshew II to the Philadelphia Eagles for a conditional 2022 sixth-round pick, per sources. The 6th-round pick could go to a 5th if Minshew plays in 50 percent of the plays in three games this season.”
NFLFlorida Times-Union

C.J. Beathard steps into Jaguars' backup quarterback role behind Trevor Lawrence

What was once a crowded room of four quarterbacks sharing practice snaps now involves Trevor Lawrence getting all the first-team reps and C.J. Beathard getting what's left. With Jaguars' season opener at Houston only 10 days away, the competition battle at quarterback is all but a memory. Lawrence and Beathard...
NFLFox News

Eagles 2021 season simulation predicts which QB will fare better – Jalen Hurts or Gardner Minshew?

The Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback situation appears to be set in stone – at least for the first week of the season. Eagles coach Nick Sirianni named Jalen Hurts the starter for the team’s first game of the 2021 season against the Atlanta Falcons. Hurts was given the starting job but might have some pressure on him to perform well since second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew II is now backing him up.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dolphins Fans React To The Peyton Manning News

Peyton Manning was reportedly almost a member of the Miami Dolphins. Former Dolphins head coach Jimmy Johnson told Dan Le Batard and Co. that he nearly pulled off a trade for the No. 1 overall pick – and Manning – before the NFL Draft in 1998. “It would have taken...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLCBS Sports

Eagles' Jalen Hurts taken to hospital before preseason game, plus Antonio Brown punches a Titans player

The Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. I repeat, the Jeopardy! hosting job is once again available. Welcome to the Pick Six newsletter where we usually talk about football, but we're opening with the Jeopardy! job. Now that the job is open again, the biggest winners in the country are the Lions, Vikings and Bears. I mean, let's be honest, Aaron Rodgers retiring and taking the Jeopardy! job is the only way one of those team will be able to win the NFC North this year. Basically, every Vikings, Lions and Bears fan in America should be writing letters to Sony and demanding that they hire Rodgers to take the job.

Comments / 0

Community Policy