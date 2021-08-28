Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greenbrier County, WV

Good to Grow: How to grow veggies in straw bales

By Jane Powell Good to Grow
wvgazettemail.com
 7 days ago

I spent a day last week working in the Greenbrier County WVU Extension Master Gardeners Exhibition Garden at the State Fair. I love the fair, and I have so much fun visiting the children who come through the garden. As always, the Greenbrier Master Gardeners create a garden that is...

www.wvgazettemail.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greenbrier County, WV
Greenbrier County, WV
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Bales#Garden Plants#Fair
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Related
GardeningBangor Daily News

How to grow mushrooms in a coffee can

Want to try growing your own mushrooms? According to mushroom enthusiast Mike McNally of Brunswick, growing oyster mushrooms in a coffee can is inexpensive, easy and could yield some delicious results. All you need is an oyster mushroom from the store (or the wild, if you’re ambitious), an empty coffee...
Grocery & Supermaketstudyfinds.org

Garden nation: 80% of people are growing their own fruits and veggies to cut food bills

NEW YORK — Things are looking very green in the land of red, white and blue. A new study finds eight in 10 Americans have grown their own produce over the past year. Researchers asked 2,000 people about their thoughts on gardening and 65 percent say they’ve tried it themselves at some point over the past year. Of those respondents who’ve dabbled in gardening, 76 percent claim it’s their new hobby and 86 percent have eaten the fruits of their labor.
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

Top 11 Summer Veggies To Grow In A Raised Bed

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. A raised bed garden is a great way to grow vegetables, and it can be built on a budget. Before starting your vegetable garden, you need to construct the frame of the raised bed- usually with lumber or bamboo poles and wire mesh.
GardeningHGTV

How to Plant and Grow Marigold Flowers

Cheerful marigolds (Tagetes species) dress up your garden from spring until frost. Look for them in shades of yellow, orange, white, red or gold. These easy-to-grow annuals rebloom readily if they're kept deadheaded. Grow a marigold garden for bright color or use them as companion plants to help deter pests around vegetables and other ornamentals.
GardeningOne Green Planet

How to Grow and Use Bamboo

Bamboo is amongst the easiest and the fastest-growing plants to put in the ground, notoriously so actually. There are species of bamboo that can grow nearly three feet in a single day, reaching up at a rate of over an inch per hour. It’s also infamous for being invasive, spreading two to four feet outwards every year (if not kept in cheek).
Gardeningthespruce.com

How to Grow French Lavender

French lavender is famous for its iconic purple blooms and its ruffled, toothed leaves. Though this common name is sometimes also used for another species of lavender—Lavandula stoechas—it is not commonly used in the U.S for Lavandula dentata, the species under consideration in this growing guide. Although it is adorned...
Agriculturethespruce.com

How to Save Tomato Seeds to Grow Next Year

Anyone who has composted leftover tomatoes has probably had the experience of seeds from those tomatoes "volunteering" in the garden if the compost that has overwintered is then used as a soil amendment or mulch the following spring. Or perhaps you've seen tiny tomato volunteers spring up in the garden where tomatoes have fallen off the plant the previous year. Tomato fruits are laden with tiny seeds that will readily sprout if they reach the soil. But rather than waiting for accidental volunteers, it's quite easy to save seeds from tomato fruits so you can plant them exactly when and where you want.
GardeningDomaine

How to Grow Eucalyptus in Your Home or Garden

Eucalyptus is everywhere. It's in our favorite cooling sheets, it's hanging in our showers, and it's a décor staple for a simple, personal touch around the home. Dried eucalyptus is a popular go-to in prop-styling for beauty products and spa-worthy bathrooms, but how do you grow the real thing? After all, you need to grow something in its original form before you can dry and arrange it beautifully.
GardeningDaily Reflector

How does the ice garden grow?

Dad viewed July and August through tomato-colored glasses. He was a small-time tomato rancher, planting a backyard garden every year in his rocky Catskill Mountain soil left behind by ice ages. He grew other patch crops, but tomatoes were the star. They were fed fresh eggshells and coffee grounds and banana peels, like livestock that had to be slopped. His methods were elite but elementary, replete with the rudimentary, on a treat trajectory. The eggman, who delivered eggs in shells every other week, also supplied nutrients via chicken manure. Yet the carrots were stubby and tough, the cantaloupes and watermelons were the texture and size of tennis balls, and the corn ears were tiny and tinny, and attracted raccoons. The tomatoes, the Big Boys and Sugar Plums, tended toward small and flavorless.
GardeningPosted by
FIRST For Women

How to Grow Rosemary at Home From a Cutting

Rosemary can be easily propagated from its own cuttings. Stem cuttings are generally simple to do. This method is also useful for plants that produce few or no seeds. The new growth of many plants is ideal to make softwood cuttings. They are called softwood cuttings because they are taken...
Barton, VTBarton Chronicle

Barton garden grows and grows

BARTON — Tens of thousands of dollars, along with hundreds of combined volunteer hours, have created a lush community project in Barton. The Barton Community Garden, nestled in a patch of knotweed near the Barton Public Library, celebrated itself on Saturday with music and activities. The celebration came in the...
Gardeninggardeningsoul.com

How to Grow and Care For Colorful Cosmos Flowers

Did you find this helpful? Share it with your friends!. Spanish priests in Mexico, during the time of conquistadors and Catholic rule over native populations, were lured by these humble flowers. They named them after their own word for harmony or ordered universe – “cosmos.” A riotous explosion of color...
Gresham, ORpdxmonthly.com

Asian Veggies Grow at Mora Mora Farm in Gresham

When Catherine Nguyen started Mora Mora Farm in 2018, she grew many of the same things farmers in Oregon grow every year: kale, carrots, tomatoes. But with growing anti-Asian sentiment due to the pandemic, Nguyen, a 28-year-old Vietnamese American from Virginia, wanted to explore her racial identity—and she decided to do it with vegetables.
Agricultureatlanticcitynews.net

How To Feed The Growing Population

In case we're not kidding about feeding the growing population around the world, and not demolishing the planet, we need to become acclimated to a recent fad of eating. This incorporates cutting our Western meat and sugar admissions by around half, and multiplying the measure of nuts, organic products, vegetables and vegetables we burn-through.
Family RelationshipsArizona Daily Sun

Family growing: Growing and nurturing together

The first day visiting my family in Vermont this summer began in my sister Kara’s garden. We sipped coffee and relieved our jet lag with a barefoot stroll through robust perennial islands displaying fireworks of color and texture. While we oohed and awed at the garden, Kara shared her ideas to revise and expand, yanking weeds as we walked. She inherited this established garden four years ago when they bought the house, and she and her family dug right in to make it their own.
Gardeningwvgazettemail.com

Good to Grow: Seed saving (and growing)

As the calendar turns to September, the gardens still looks fabulous, but we know the time for their showy displays is limited. Fall is approaching. Yes, of course, there will be mums, asters, and all the colors of fall — but do not give up on your summer blooms. Collect and save seeds for next year.
Recipeskcrw.com

Rice: How we grow, cook, and eat it

Whether cooking basmati, jasmine or red, everyone has a way to make rice. Measure up to the first knuckle? Wash until the water runs clear? Stovetop or rice cooker with bells and whistles? This week, Good Food gets granular with rice — how it's grown, how it's cooked, and how it's eaten. Dr. Amber Spry opens her identity politics class each semester by asking students to share how their family cooked rice. Culinarian historian Michael Twitty shares how red rice came to the American South by way of Western Africa. Rice royalty Robin Koda documents her family’s legacy of growing Japanese rice in California. Matt Goulding explores the controversy over paella in Spain. The history of the rice cooker is explained by Anne Ewbank. Finally, Sophia Parsa is making tahdigs with her mother for this week’s edition of “In the Weeds.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy