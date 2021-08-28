Portable morgues head to Central Florida for ‘unprecedented’ death toll amid COVID surge

More than a dozen portable morgues were headed to Central Florida on Friday as the region contends with an “unprecedented” number of deaths, with COVID-19 as the undeniable “precipitating event,” in overburdening the state’s hospitals.

Central Florida will be receiving 14 portable refrigerated morgues, each of which holds 12 bodies, as morgue capacity is among health systems’ top priority, Lynne Drawdy, executive director of the Central Florida Disaster Medial Coalition, who ordered the units, told the Orlando Sentinel.

“The number of deaths right now is unprecedented,” Drawdy told the paper. “What we’re hearing from the hospitals is that the death count right now is higher than it has ever been.”

Though COVID-19 is certainly the “precipitating event,” Drawdy couldn’t say how many fatalities are linked to the virus, according to the paper.

The state currently has the highest death count nationwide, averaging a reported 227 COVID-19 deaths daily, according to the outlet.

Orange County’s high death and case counts are the result of the far more contagious delta variant and high numbers of unvaccinated people, Raul Pino, health officer in Orange County told the paper.

“There is no question that the delta variant had changed everything,” Pino told the paper. “But if we were at higher rates of vaccination, let’s say 80 to 85% of our eligible population, the numbers would be smaller.”

With hospitals referring to the current figure unprecedented, he told the Orlando Sentinel he worries there will be “bad, bad numbers” in coming weeks.

Like hospitals, funeral homes in the state are currently overwhelmed with bodies, according to the outlet.