Nature often shows that life and death are intertwined, and I have learned that what is important is how we perceive this. I went for a walk to my local woods. I loved the warm hug of the sun, the smell of refreshing rain-dampened grass and the soothing melodies of the birds. In that moment I was at peace, filled with a feeling of pure happiness and calm. Then I stumbled across a tree in the open field. It made me stop and think. I felt joy and sadness, because half of it was full of life and half was lifeless.