Missouri State

Missouri reports 1,869 new COVID cases, 14 virus deaths

By Kevin S. Held
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 7 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri health officials released the latest information on COVID-19 cases and deaths Saturday morning. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 626,104 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,869 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 10,449 total deaths as of Saturday, Aug. 28, an increase of 14 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.67%.

Related
Lafayette County, MOkmmo.com

ANOTHER COVID-19-RELATED DEATH REPORTED IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY

The number of active cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease, but another COVID-19-related death was reported in Lafayette County. According to the Lafayette County Health Department, the active case count was down from 108 on Tuesday, August 31, to 100 on Wednesday, September 1. However, health-department officials also say the...
Shiawassee County, MIArgus Press

Health dept.: COVID cases increase

CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Health Department Wednesday reported 183 new cases and one death related to COVID-19 over the past week. In addition, because of the increasing number of cases, the department noted it will report updates weekly going forward. “Local COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks,” officials...
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

COVID-19 in Maryland| 1,194 new cases in 24 hours

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Maryland Department of Health released updated coronavirus numbers Saturday morning. As of 10:30 a.m., there are 502,229 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maryland, 1,194 new cases have been reported within the past 24 hours. The statewide positivity rate is now 4.92%, decreased by 0.03 since Saturday morning;...
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

North Dakota reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, drop in hospitalizations

North Dakota's Health Department on Friday reported two more deaths of people with COVID-19, as well as a drop in hospitalizations. The state's coronavirus dashboard on Wednesday showed 105 coronavirus patients in North Dakota hospitals, down from 121 on Thursday. The state Health Department has said the bulk of hospitalized virus patients are people who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
IndustryBirmingham Star

With CDC recommendation of Pfizer, hope grows for more vaccinations

On Monday, an advisory panel from the US CDC recommended the Pfizer-BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 16 and over. But this plan has caused concern among several vaccine advisory panel members, as they have not seen any supporting evidence or determined such as campaign is necessary. At Monday's...
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Pa. gives update on COVID-19 cases, vaccinations for Friday

(WKBN) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported there were 3,438 new cases of COVID-19 and 27 new deaths since Thursday’s report. This brings the statewide total to 1,311,722 cases attributed to COVID-19 and 28,352 deaths since the pandemic began. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the.
Mower County, MNmyaustinminnesota.com

26 additional COVID-19 cases reported in Mower County Friday for cumulative total of 5,283

Mower County logged 5,125 confirmed and 158 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 5,283 since the onset of the pandemic, up 26 from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that 44,022 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 633,700 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.
Oklahoma StateDaily Ardmoreite

Extent of Oklahoma hospital bed shortage unclear, staffing remains a concern

State health officials have resumed regular reporting of hospital bed capacity in Oklahoma and say staffing remains a critical issue for hospitals. While the state health commissioner reassured reporters this week that a limited number of staffed beds remain available for patients regardless of COVID-19, the leader of Mercy Hospital Ardmore described a much more dire situation facing local health care workers.
Public Healththelundreport.org

Some Rural Oregon Health Care Workers And A Doctor Fuel Distrust In Vaccines

As Oregon’s hospitals fill with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients and the death toll climbs, health leaders trying to overcome disinformation keep repeating the same advice. “Talk to your family doctor,” public health advocates across the country have advised, hoping a trusted source will provide fact-based information about the risks of a widespread disease and the effectiveness of available vaccines.

