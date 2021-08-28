Missouri reports 1,869 new COVID cases, 14 virus deaths

Mower County logged 5,125 confirmed and 158 probable COVID-19 cases Friday for a cumulative total of 5,283 since the onset of the pandemic, up 26 from Thursday, according to statistics released Friday by the Minnesota Department of Health. Health officials added that 44,022 healthcare workers in the state have now tested positive for the virus, and over 633,700 people have now been reported as no longer needing isolation.