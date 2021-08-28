Cancel
Prepare Yourself & Your Vehicle For Labor Day Weekend Travel

cwbradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds those who travel during the Labor Day weekend to buckle up, plan their routes and drive carefully through work zones. WisDOT offers several important safety reminders. Slow down. Posted speed limits apply to ideal travel conditions. Drivers are required to travel at a “reasonable and prudent” speed based on weather and traffic conditions. Holiday weekends typically mean more traffic. Be prepared for delays and traffic slowdowns. Also, eliminate distractions and focus on what’s ahead. Texting while driving is prohibited and very dangerous. It is also illegal in Wisconsin for drivers to use a handheld mobile device in work zones, except in an emergency. Also, be prepared to move over or slow down when approaching emergency responders including police and fire vehicles, ambulances, tow trucks and highway maintenance vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights flashing.

cwbradio.com

