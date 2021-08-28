Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

United’s Flight Attendants Told Not to “Cede Control” of Planes to Anti-Maskers

Posted by 
BoardingArea
BoardingArea
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Flight attendants at United Airlines have had to be reminded that their jobs as safety professionals require them to enforce the federal mask mandate even if they are left wondering whether the confrontation is worth it. “We simply cannot cede our authority onboard the aircraft, ever,” warns the Association of...

www.paddleyourownkanoo.com

Comments / 31

BoardingArea

BoardingArea

133K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

At BoardingArea we're compiling the best business travel blogs on the Internet, all in one place.

 https://boardingarea.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planes#Afa#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
United Airlines
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
LifestylePosted by
Best Life

Major Airlines Are Now Banning This One Type of Mask

As a number of COVID restrictions have come and gone and come back again, one has remained consistent: You must wear a mask on airplanes. This requirement was instituted by many airlines early in the pandemic to keep air travel safe, and government agencies around the world have doubled down on this with their own mandates. Airlines have issued fines, pulled passengers from planes, and even canceled entire flights as a result of people flouting mask rules over the last year. Now, some companies are taking their mandates even further by banning one type of mask altogether. Read on to find out what face covering could keep you from being allowed on future flights.
LifestylePosted by
BoardingArea

United Refused Couple’s $10K Refund After Canceled Flight, Until…

Mark and Donna Scaggs booked what was supposed to be a trip of a lifetime – a visit to Bali – in 2019. Like all the rest of us, they had no idea that COVID would turn the world upside down a few months later, nor how long it would last (Joe and I have a post written March 15, 2020, where we discussed our thoughts of things closing for 2 weeks to help slow COVID down – we had no clue what was coming down the pike).
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

Airlines are starting to require higher quality masks for passengers

US airlines could soon insist on passengers wearing higher quality Covid-19 face masks, according to reports.Currently, there are no widely publicised plans for any US airlines to prohibit cloth masks, however there is a growing trend to do so, according to Fortune. A number of international airlines have ruled cloth masks to be insufficient protection against catching coronavirus on flights. These include Canada Air, Croatia Airlines and Air France. The latest carrier to adopt the policy was Finnair, a Finnish airline. It is believed that this change is being considered in light of the Delta variant, which is...
Industryfreightwaves.com

Eastern Airlines enters air cargo market with ‘freighter-light’ model

Eastern Airlines, a small, relatively unknown passenger carrier, is making a significant play to join the air cargo big league with an unusual business model centered on stripping out seats from used aircraft rather than converting them to a traditional freighter that can carry heavy shipments on the main deck.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Fortune

You may need to wear a different mask on your next flight

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Those washable fabric masks you’ve gotten used to wearing might not be enough the next time you take to the sky. Several airlines are banning cloth masks, insisting that travelers wear surgical masks, FFP2 masks,...
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

How Much Do Flight Attendants Make? Delta Is Hiring Flight Attendants

Being paid to go on flights and travel sounds like a dream career. That’s what many people probably think when they’re looking to become a flight attendant. However, there’s more work and complications involved in the role, including the responsibility they owe to passengers as well as the conflicts that passengers could start while flying.
Lifestylecentralrecorder.com

United Airlines Warns Flight Attendants Not To Tape Passengers To Seats

A passenger began yelling on a Frontier Airways flight when he was taped to his seat for bizarre habits. The passenger was duct-taped to his personal seat by the airline’s attendant and he was additionally alleged to have assaulted the airline workers. Reportedly, the passenger has been indulging in extraordinarily...
Lifestylesimpleflying.com

US Mammoths: United, Delta And American. What Airline Is Best For Passengers?

When it comes to flying to, from, and within the United States, three big legacy carriers usually appear among a wide array of options. Whether you’re in a major American metropolis or a smaller city, you may have a choice between flying American, Delta, or United. Let’s compare these three full-service airlines and see which one is the best choice for travelers.
San Francisco, CASFGate

Routes: Air travel slump gets worse, plus EU rules confusion, Southwest, United, new Alaska lounge

In this week’s roundup, there are troubling new signs that the COVID-19 delta variant is resulting in more airline trip cancellations and fewer new bookings, reversing the industry’s summer revival and bringing new schedule reductions; after the European Union decided this week to remove the U.S. from its COVID “safe list,” some member nations have adopted tough new entry rules while others are sticking with their previous requirements in order to keep American tourists coming; the CDC adds more destinations (including some U.S. territories) to its “do not travel” warning list; there are new Bay Area routes from Southwest, United and Alaska and an LAX route from United; Delta adds a Spotify option to its in-flight entertainment lineup; international route news from JetBlue, ITA, British Airways, Iberia and Air Senegal; and Alaska Airlines opens a new lounge at San Francisco International.
Fort Worth, TXsimpleflying.com

The Story Of American Airlines’ McDonnell Douglas MD-80 Fleet

US manufacturer McDonnell Douglas produced almost 1,200 aircraft from its rear-engined MD-80 series between 1979 and 1999. Of these, hundreds flew for Fort Worth-based US legacy carrier and oneworld founding member American Airlines. Let’s take a look at American’s relationship with the MD-80, and the different variants it operated. MD-82:...
Aerospace & Defenseeturbonews.com

American Airlines unvaxxed staff who get COVID are on their own

American Airlines’ new policy means unvaccinated employees who come down with COVID-19 must use their own sick days for any time that they need to take off from work. This puts an end to the special pandemic leave American had set in place after the coronavirus first came into play – for the unvaxxed, that is.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

US Airline Crews Describe Their Experiences Working CRAF Flights

The evacuation from Afghanistan is ongoing. While the flights may only be a few hours, it is clear that the impact of the flights and the mission on airline crews and employees will last for a lifetime. The humanitarian mission has seen young children, young adults, and older Afghan refugees and US citizens leaving the country cross paths with crews on special flights running under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet (CRAF) activated by the Department of Defense (DOD).
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

American Airlines Upgrades New Delhi Services Before It Even Starts

This winter, American Airlines will inaugurate a new route between New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI). However, starting this October, the airline will be upgrading its services from a Boeing 777-200ER to a Boeing 777-300ER before the route has even begun.

Comments / 0

Community Policy