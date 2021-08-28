Cancel
Clark County, IL

Clark County Courthouse Secure Entrance Plan to Begin September 21st

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeginning September 21st the Clark County Courthouse will be implementing a single point of entry. According to a press release from the Clark County Sheriff’s Department, the purpose of the Courthouse Screening and Controlled Access Program is to prevent weapons from entering the Courthouse. Clark County Sheriff Scott Haines has been working closely with the Safety and Security Committee for the last year and he strongly believes a single point of entry is the best option instead of the current multiple access points at the Courthouse. On September 21st, the Clark County Sheriff will implement secured entry into the Clark County Courthouse. The secured general entry and exit will be located at the Northwest first floor doors at the Courthouse along 6th Street.

