NBA Agent Blames Nerlens Noel For Rich Paul Fiasco

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, it was reported that Nerlens Noel of the New York Knicks would be suing Rich Paul for lost wages. Noel infamously turned down a $58 million contract because the Klutch Sports agent told him to bet on himself. In the end, this did not turn out well for Noel as he got injured and ultimately had to take a weaker contract. Since receiving that advice, Noel has cut ties with Paul and has consistently spoken out about the agent's mishandling of his situation.

