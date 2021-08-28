Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

'When Novak Djokovic will hang up his racket...', says expert

By SIMONE BRUGNOLI
Posted by 
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Seven races are missing from the legend. Novak Djokovic has only 7 other challenges to play and then he can become the only player of the Open era to win the four Grand Slam titles in the same year, the so-called Grand Slam. An incredible record that would raise the...

www.tennisworldusa.org

Comments / 0

Tennis World Usa

Tennis World Usa

12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Tennis World USA is a portal dedicated to everything about the sport of tennis. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the tennis world, as well as tennis tips and lessons so that fans can improve their own games. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Tennis World the number one tennis destination in the United States.

 https://www.tennisworldusa.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafael Nadal
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Roger Federer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racket#Belgrade#Serbian#German#Belgian#Japanese#Russian#Australian#Aussie#English#American#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic was being harassed', says gold medalist

Novak Djokovic has had to face the first big disappointment of his extraordinary 2021, in which he has won all the Grand Slams disputed up to now. The number 1 in the world, who was chasing the dream of achieving the 'Calendar Golden Slam', left the stage in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics at the hands of Alexander Zverev.
TennisFOX Sports

US Open Lookahead: Djokovic faces Federer's replacement

NEW YORK (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO THURSDAY. Novak Djokovic has had some memorable matches at the U.S. Open against Roger Federer. Now he plays Federer's replacement. The top-ranked Djokovic's second-round match is against Tallon Griekspoor, who was moved into the main draw when Federer had to withdraw because of a knee injury. Djokovic is tied with Federer and Rafael Nadal with 20 major championships. He is trying to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments in the same year since 1969. He had a bit of a bumpy start, losing the second set against qualifier Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune in the first round before easily taking the final two. Women's No. 1 seed Ash Barty and men's Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev play daytime matches on Arthur Ashe Stadium, where they were victorious Tuesday. The schedule grew fuller late Wednesday afternoon when heavy rains caused a number of matches to be suspended until Thursday.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'If I meet Novak Djokovic, it's good because...', says Top 10

In the most exciting Cincinnati final in five years, Andy Murray defeated contemporary and great rival Novak Djokovic, 7-6, 7-6 on August 3, 2008, for his first Masters 1000 crown! The Briton made his Masters 1000 debut at Cincinnati 2005 at age 18, reaching the quarterfinals a year later and suffering an early loss in 2007 to Marcos Baghdatis.
TennisSkySports

Alexander Zverev says Novak Djokovic is the US Open favourite

Alexander Zverev says world No 1 Novak Djokovic is the US Open title favourite, despite the German adding the Western & Southern Open title to his Olympic gold medal on Sunday. Zverev needed just an hour to take the 17th title of his career with a comfortable 6-2 6-3 victory...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

'Novak Djokovic can sometimes have these bursts', says ATP star

Since Roland Garros 2006, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have met 58 times in official matches, pushing themselves to the limit and battling for the most notable tennis trophies. Two big rivals played twice in a couple of weeks in May and June, with Nadal beating Djokovic in the Rome final and the Serb serving as a rematch in the Roland Garros semi-finals.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Novak Djokovic places a safe bet and calls Rafael Nadal Australian Open clash his..

Refusing to surrender until the very last point, Novak Djokovic has played some of the most remarkable matches on the ATP Tour in the past 15 years. With his incredible fighting spirit and iron will to push every rival for at least one more point, Novak has bounced back from the verge of defeat numerous times and earned victories on the most significant tennis arenas and the most vigorous opponents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy