Philip Rivers wins first HS game as head coach

By Alejandro Avila
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 7 days ago

After retiring from the NFL following 16 seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers and one with the Indianapolis Colts, Philip Rivers accepted a new role as head coach for St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Ala. On Thursday, his Cardinals team shut out their opponent, 49-0, to mark...

www.foxnews.com

