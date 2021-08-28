Cancel
Dallas, TX

Fan Expo Dallas Is Officially Back This September With Some Major Talent

By James D Smithey
iliveindallas.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFan Expo Dallas is back! The pandemic has done some major damage to the entertainment sector over the past couple of years, leaving convention fanatics with a gaping void. Although fans have been understanding of current health issues, each postponement and cancelation announcement was accompanied with heavy disappointment. Luckily, due to vaccination efforts and safety protocols, convention season has finally returned and Fan Expo Dallas is making sure it was worth the wait.

