Special Weather Statement issued for Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Wabasha, Winona by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 11:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Dodge; Fillmore; Houston; Mower; Olmsted; Wabasha; Winona Gusty winds possible with weakening storms An area of weakening thunderstorms is actually producing wind gusts above 50 mph at times across parts of southeast Minnesota. Be careful with these quick wind increases early this afternoon. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Weather Observations. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Rochester, La Crosse, Winona, Austin, La Crescent, Caledonia, Dodge Center, Wabasha, Preston, Mantorville, Alma, Kasson, Stewartville, Byron, Goodview, St. Charles, Plainview, Chatfield, Spring Valley and Eyota. People attending Gladiolus Days should be alert for high winds! This includes Interstate 90 in Minnesota between mile markers 175 and 276. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH