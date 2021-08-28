Cancel
Chautauqua County, NY

Special Weather Statement issued for Chautauqua by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Chautauqua Showers and thunderstorms will produce heavy rainfall across portions of southern Chautauqua County through 230 PM EDT Rainfall rates of excess of an inch an hour are possible. HAZARD...Heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Heavy rain may produce ponding of water on roadways and localized flooding. Locations impacted include Jamestown, Lakewood, Falconer, Clymer, Long Point State Park, Jamestown West, Chautauqua Institution, Findley Lake, Frewsburg, Chautauqua, Busti, Gerry, Ellington, Celoron, Mina, French Creek, Sherman, Panama, Bemus Point and Niobe. This includes Interstate 86 between exits 4 and 14. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

