Bedford County, PA

Special Weather Statement issued for Bedford by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 11:57:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 13:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Bedford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Bedford County through 145 PM EDT At 110 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Queen, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include New Enterprise, Osterburg, St. Clairsville, Queen, Woodbury and Defiance. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

