Portland, OR

Man run over, killed in North Portland parking lot

By Jim Redden
Portland Tribune
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s94LQ_0bfpiXC900 Suspect arrested, victim in the deliberate Friday evening attack not immediately identified.

A man was deliberately run over and killed with a car in a North Portland grocery store parking lot Friday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Tera A. Harris, 49, of Portland was arrested and charged with domestic violence murder in the second degree and domestic violence unlawful use of a weapon.

The investigation began at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 27 when North Precinct officers were dispatched to the parking lot of a grocery store in the 6800 block of North Lombard Street on the report of an injury accident. When they arrived, the officers found an adult male pinned under a vehicle.

Portland Fire & Rescue responded and were able to remove the person from under the vehicle. They determined he was dead.

Based on the information at the scene, Portland Police Homicide Unit detectives responded to conduct an investigation.

The victim will be identified after an autopsy has been conducted by the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office and next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.Gandy@portlandoregon.gov or Detective Jeff Pontius at Jeffery.Pontius@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0433. Please reference case number 21-238961.

