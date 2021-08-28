Comparing Bitcoin And Crypto To The Internet In 1997
Bitcoin is still in its early stages of adoption at this point. Currently, less than 2% of the world uses BTC. Given the current world population of over 7 billion, this is a very small number. With only about 130 million people who use BTC today. Bitcoin has been called a bubble, a flop, and a host of names in the past. In the same way, the rise of the internet was dismissed in the late ‘90s. The current growth pattern of BTC puts it on par with the growth pattern of the internet in 1997.bitcoinist.com
