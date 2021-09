In the days preceding the trade deadline, it seemed like it was a foregone conclusion that the Red Sox would have a new first baseman. Bobby Dalbec had struggled immensely throughout the first half, and rumors were swirling about the Sox dealing for Anthony Rizzo, Carlos Santana, or a bevy of other candidates. Especially at a position like first base, where the offensive demands are higher than any other position, Dalbec was not getting the job done with a .673 OPS, 36.8 percent strikeout, and 4.7 percent BB-rate.