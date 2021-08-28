Cancel
NFL

Five Packers Who Should Be On the Practice Squad

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Green Bay Packers are about to make their final cutdowns next week after the team plays its final preseason game in Buffalo. The Packers are a deep and talented team as they gear up for what could be the final season before some of their key players may head elsewhere.

