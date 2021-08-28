Five Packers Who Should Be On the Practice Squad

With Ka'Dar Hollman being traded to the Houston Texans for a 7th Round Pick next year, he becomes the first of the 2019 Draft Class to depart the team. As a Day 3 Pick out of Toledo, expectations for the former MAC leader in pass breakups were most likely tempered to be a quality depth piece in the secondary with the potential to start in a pinch. Unfortunately, Hollman struggled to get on the field throughout his tenure at Lambeau; being inactive for all but 4 games during the 2019 regular season, with no appearances during the playoffs. The 2020 season should have spelled promise for Hollman, but despite dressing for 14 regular season games, he only saw more than 20 defensive snaps twice all year, contributing almost purely on special teams and yet again held out of the postseason. For his initial investment of the 185th Overall Pick, Brian Gutekunst was able to recoup a 7th Round Pick from the Texans in a trade sending Ka'Dar to Houston. Going into the 2021 season, I had hoped that maybe Ka'Dar might get some chances at Free Safety to push Will Redmond; hoping that a position change might improve his outlook for the team. That opportunity was shut down by 2020 7th Round Pick Vernon Scott and undrafted free agent Henry Black; who are both looking to make their respective marks on the defense in 2021.