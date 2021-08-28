Rusk Chamber welcomes new member

Progress photo by Michelle Dillon

The Rusk Chamber of Commerce welcomed new member Rusk Dental on Aug. 24 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Dr. Raghav Puri is the full-time provider at Rusk Dental. His parents Parmesh and Pooja Puri, present for the celebration, cut the ribbon on behalf of the dental practice.

Rusk Dental provides an array of services including general dentistry for children and adults, preventative dentistry, oral surgery, periodontics and orthodontics.

Rusk Dental has three patient rooms, each with a television in the ceiling for viewing during procedures.

For those who speak Spanish, the practice provides bilingual assistance for those who need it, including during dental procedures.

Rusk Dental accepts CHIP and Medicaid, as well as most (PPO) insurance.

Other dentists at the practice include Dr. Naga Sri, available on Wednesdays, and Dr. Kevin Pharm, available on Thursdays. The office manager is Kumar Prashant.

Rusk Dental is located at 514 N. Dickinson Dr. and can be reached by phone at 903-683-3200.

The business can be found online at easttxdental.com/rusk-tx/ and on the Rusk Dental Facebook page.