Obituaries

Ronald Lane Scott, 63

nemiss.news
 7 days ago

Belden-Ronald Lane Scott, a big hearted big man, crossed over to the beautiful shore in the early morning hours of Friday, August 27, 2021 from NMMC in Tupelo. Lane was the son of the late Mac and Jeanine Cairel Scott of Belden. Born December 18, l957 in Tupelo, Lane spent his adolescent years in Centerline, Michigan, graduating from Center Line High School in l975 as a star football and hockey player with the nickname – Tupelo. He returned to his native Lee County, Miss. immediately afterwards and lived the rest of his life here. He partnered as a key body shop technician with his late uncle, Gerald Scott, at Scott’s Body Shop for over 25 years. He worked at MTD for over 15 years until his health failed. Lane loved a good laugh and loved his family and the large gatherings of the Scott family over the years at his grandmother, Flora’s, house in Belden. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and a member of the Mt. Vernon Baptist Church.

www.nemiss.news

