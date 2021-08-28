Cancel
Tennessee Titans add two coaches, player to COVID list; Mike Vrabel to miss preseason finale

By Marcel Louis-Jacques
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Tennessee Titans' preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team's outbreak grows. The Titans on Saturday announced that special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed...

