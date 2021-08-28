East Grand will ask voters for capital improvements, new elementary school
The East Grand School District wants voter approval to invest $85 million into capital improvements, including the construction of a new Granby Elementary School. At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, members voted 4-1 to approve a ballot question asking for the district’s debt to be increased by $85 million with a repayment cost of up to $159.5 million. Vice President Angel Higginbotham dissented.www.skyhinews.com
