Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Granby, CO

East Grand will ask voters for capital improvements, new elementary school

By Amy Golden
skyhinews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe East Grand School District wants voter approval to invest $85 million into capital improvements, including the construction of a new Granby Elementary School. At the Aug. 17 school board meeting, members voted 4-1 to approve a ballot question asking for the district’s debt to be increased by $85 million with a repayment cost of up to $159.5 million. Vice President Angel Higginbotham dissented.

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
Local
Colorado Education
County
Grand County, CO
Granby, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Grand County, CO
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granby Elementary School#East Grand Middle School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to visit all three sites of Sept. 11 attacks -White House

WASHINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will visit all three sites of the Sept. 11, 2001, hijacking attacks next week to honor the nearly 3,000 people killed and mark the 20th anniversary of the most lethal terrorist assault on U.S. soil, the White House said. On Saturday,...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.

Comments / 0

Community Policy