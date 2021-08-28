Cancel
Obituaries

Robert Lance Crabtree, 56

nemiss.news
 7 days ago

May 23, 1965 - August 26, 2021. Tupelo-Robert Lance “Bobby” Crabtree, 56, departed this life on Thursday, August 26, 2021, from North. Miss. Medical Center after a struggle with Covid-19. Bobby, a Louisiana native, was born in Westwego,. LA, on May 23, 1965, to the late William Crabtree and Aleta...

www.nemiss.news

