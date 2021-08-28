Robert Lance Crabtree, 56

Sergeant Lance Elgin Emerson, a retired nurse, beloved father, brother, son, and partner, passed away at the age of 62 on August 23, 2021, in the kitchen of his home while making dinner. Over the years, his bald head rubbed a small wear spot in the mahogany vinyl chair he did the New York Times crossword puzzle in every morning. He usually sported various Harley Davidson T-Shirts and cargo jean shorts that he purchased long before the turn of the millinium. He walked with a cane made from a Irish blackthorn bush, known for their authenticity, individuality, and stability, much like Lance to anyone that knew him. One of Lance's close friends described him as "having a different way of living life." He had a knack for making those around him laugh. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan, and an adamant watcher of Arkansas Razorback football, much like his father. Lance served his country honorably as a Sergeant with the United States Army during the invasion of Grenada. Lance graduated from Texas High School in 1977. He received a degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University, and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from University of Arkansas at Little Rock. Lance also received his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Texas at Tyler. He is preceded in death by his father, Master Chief Petty Officer Robert Archie Emerson. Those left to cherish his memory are his mother, Jimmie Louise Thomas Emerson of Texarkana, Texas; daughter, Jessica Deann Frazier-Emerson of Texarkana, Texas; 23 year partner, Cheri Frazier of Texarkana, Texas; his sister, Lori Gay Emerson Tarnow; his two nephews, Austin Robert Jean and Noah Thomas Tarnow, and his niece, Chelsea Louise Jean. A family visitation will be held from 6-8pm at East Funeral Home, 602 Olive St, Texarkana, Texas, 75501. A funeral service will occur Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 2pm at First United Methodist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas. Condolences may be left at www.eastfuneralhomes.com.