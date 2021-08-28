David Thomas Perkins, 65

Dallas, Texas/Tupelo-David Thomas Perkins, a Tupelo native and 1975 graduate of Tupelo High School died unexpectedly of an apparent heart attack in Dallas, Texas on Saturday, August 14, 2021. He was 65 year old. Born on January 11, 1956 to Edward Perkins, Jr. and Mary Kathryn “Kaki” Perkins Brown, he enjoyed a mischievous and fun adolescence in Tupelo. He attended and participated in all the activities of the First United Methodist Church growing up. David was always known as the “nicest’ of the three Perkins boys, had the innate ability early on to win friends and enjoyed good times with friends and family. He attended Mississippi State University graduating in 1979. Very studious, he learned to tend the stables, influence people and squeeze the last drop of joy out of his fraternal experience as a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Likeable, affable and highly respected, David never met a stranger. The girls liked him and he returned the pleasantry! He worked in the Atlanta area for many years in the Corporate headquarters of Home Depot. He later joined his brother, Bill, in the Dallas area where they had a prospering landscape architecture and lawn care business. David loved airplanes, obtained his pilot’s license and enjoyed flying about the country in his private plane. He loved good cigars and became a fixture at the Cigar Bar/Lounge at Love Field in Dallas. You’re flying high now David-and we miss you!!