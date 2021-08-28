2 Marijuana Stocks To Watch Before Next Week

These Marijuana Stocks Are Gaining More Attention In The Market. It seems as if volatility is a marijuana stock’s best friend with how the cannabis sector currently performing. On the open of the 26th of August, cannabis stocks saw a bit of relief with the sector looking a bit more green. Now how long will this upward push last is hard to tell? But overall having a day of upward trading is better than not having one at all. Yet even with the sector having some days of better trading, there are cannabis stocks that are still showing good entry points.