Benedict Cumberbatch’s Art Biopic ‘The Electrical Life Of Louis Wain’ Features Taika Waititi, Olivia Colman & Nick Cave Cameos
The British film “The Electric Life of Louis Wain” will be heading to the Toronto International Film Festival to make its premiere soon. Directed by Will Shape (Channel 4’s “Flowers” series), the film stars Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Intimidation Game“) as the titular Victorian-era artist, known for his eccentric obsession with drawing strange-looking cats.theplaylist.net
