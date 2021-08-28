Cancel
Marquette, WI

Marquette Women’s Soccer Preview: vs Notre Dame

By Brewtown Andy
anonymouseagle.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter over a week off, Marquette women’s soccer returns to the pitch for live action on Sunday afternoon. Hopefully it’s been a productive week of practice for the Golden Eagles, because, sure, they’re 1-0-0 on the year, but I don’t think anyone from head coach Frank Pelaez on down can feel super great about how they got there. Marquette struck themselves out to a 4-0 halftime lead against Central Michigan in their first match of the season, which makes you think that things were going really great.

