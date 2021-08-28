Val Kilmer Is Back For Top Gun: Maverick, And It Turns Out Tom Cruise Had A Lot To Do With That
Tom Cruise recently showed off 15 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick and, with that, the film's release is becoming that much more real. The new Top Gun will mix new players like Miles Teller and the veteran stars like Cruise and Val Kilmer. Fans are probably most excited to see Kilmer and Cruise mix it up again on screen and, as you might expect, making the reunion happen wasn't all that easy. But as it so happens, Cruise is a major reason why Kilmer was able to land his role in the long-awaited sequel.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0