Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Val Kilmer Is Back For Top Gun: Maverick, And It Turns Out Tom Cruise Had A Lot To Do With That

By Jamil David
Posted by 
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tom Cruise recently showed off 15 minutes of Top Gun: Maverick and, with that, the film's release is becoming that much more real. The new Top Gun will mix new players like Miles Teller and the veteran stars like Cruise and Val Kilmer. Fans are probably most excited to see Kilmer and Cruise mix it up again on screen and, as you might expect, making the reunion happen wasn't all that easy. But as it so happens, Cruise is a major reason why Kilmer was able to land his role in the long-awaited sequel.

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
34K+
Followers
25K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Scott
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Val Kilmer
Person
Jerry Bruckheimer
Person
Miles Teller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Top Gun#Marvel Movies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why People Don't Want To Work With Val Kilmer

Horrible co-workers... we've all had them. Whether it's a bad attitude, sloppy work, or just plain annoying habits (do you need to click your pencil every two seconds, Linda?!), everyone has that one person they'd rather never share a cubicle with again. And in Hollywood, it seems like that nightmare colleague is none other than Val Kilmer.
Celebritiesthecinemaholic.com

What is Val Kilmer’s Net Worth?

Born on December 31, 1959, Val Kilmer is an actor who used to be one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars in the 90s. His father, Eugene Dorris Kilmer, who unfortunately passed away in 1993, was an aerospace equipment distributor and real estate developer. Val’s mother, Gladys Swanette, belonged to a Swedish family but was born in Indiana in 1928. Although he was raised in an affluent household in Los Angeles, his life was far from perfect. When Val was only 8-years-old, Eugene and Gladys got divorced.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Val Kilmer Finally Addresses Top Gun Rivalry With Tom Cruise And Where The Two Stand Now

Some movie rivalries were meant to go down in history, and the one at the heart of the ‘80s classic Top Gun was always going to be one of them. Val Kilmer’s Iceman and Tom Cruise’s Maverick are a classic pair of pilots pushing each other to the limits, and encouraging their egos to write checks their bodies can’t cash. Now, Val Kilmer is speaking out about what happened on set and how his relationship with Tom Cruise is years later.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Is Val Kilmer Really of Cherokee Descent?

People are fascinated with their ancestral history. It's definitely an advantage to understand your genealogy from a medical perspective; knowing your family's history could help you to nip any potential health issues in the bud so you can get ahead of them. From an emotional perspective, it could also be great to know of the tribulations your elders went through the next time you feel like berating a Starbucks employee for getting your drink order wrong.
MoviesCollider

'Top Gun: Maverick's First 13 Minutes Show Tom Cruise Pushing His Limits for "One Last Ride"

In addition to previewing new footage from Mission: Impossible 7 at CinemaCon this week, action star Tom Cruise also made a (virtual) appearance to showcase the first thirteen minutes of Top Gun: Maverick, due out in theaters this fall. Paramount previewed the footage of the sequel, a co-production with Skydance Media, to CinemaCon attendees, along with a brand-new trailer for the much-delayed film, which follows the adventures of a new generation of aspiring naval test pilots.
CelebritiesAceShowbiz

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's Son Shows Off Bloody Large Fish in Rare Picture

In the photo shared to celebrate Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, 26-year-old Connor Cruise is seen standing on a fishing boat next to his birthday friend. AceShowbiz - Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman's son has given fans a special treat. When celebrating Captain Jack Vasilaros' latest milestone, Connor Cruise shared a rare picture of himself and his birthday pal in which they held a bloody large fish during their fishing trip.
MoviesDen of Geek

Val Kilmer Documentary Punctures the Actor’s Bad Boy Myth

Leo Scott and Ting Poo’s new documentary feature, Val, is not a mortality play. It is a rehearsal for an upcoming act. During a tour of his one-man stage show, Citizen Twain, Val Kilmer was diagnosed with throat cancer. The actor underwent two tracheostomies, and now can only speak while covering a tube. The narration of the new film is thus done by his son Jack Kilmer, allowing the pair to share a non-verbal connection throughout the journey, and through time and expression itself. While there are flourishes of humor, the documentary is a serious study of an artist who has always struggled to be understood, told through the selective memory of Kilmer’s POV.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Tom Cruise Defies Gravity in ‘Mission: Impossible 7,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Footage at CinemaCon

CinemaCon attendees had an action-packed morning, viewing footage from Paramount’s Tom Cruise starrers “Mission: Impossible 7” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise didn’t appear in person, but was onscreen for Paramount’s presentation in Las Vegas on Thursday. For “Mission: Impossible 7,” Cruise appeared in a behind-the-scenes featurette, describing the harrowing motorcycle stunt jumping off a mountain in Norway. He drives his motorcycle off a giant ramp, and then separates from the vehicle mid-air to parachute safely. Cruise explains in the video that the dangerous stunt requires hitting speed marks on the ramp with the lightweight motocross motorcycle, but “there is no speedometer...
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Sorry, Tom Cruise Fans — New 'Top Gun' And 'Mission Impossible' Movies Delayed Again

The Tom Cruise Top Gun character 'Maverick' might "feel the need for speed," but Paramount is once again putting the brakes on the sequel to the 1986 film. In the high-stakes game of feature film releases, Paramount is gambling that Americans won't be ready to return to cinemas in large numbers any time in the next several months amid surges in the coronavirus delta variant. According to Deadline, it's pushing back the premiere of two potentially blockbuster movies — Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible 7.
MoviesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

Val Kilmer Compares Playing Batman to Acting in a Soap Opera: “It Made No Difference What I Was Doing”

When Val Kilmer was in second grade, his father took him and his two brothers to the set of the hit 1960s TV show Batman, starring Adam West in the titular role. He even got to sit in the Batmobile. Kilmer was on vacation in Africa years later when he got an offer via his agent to play the DC Comics hero and replace Michael Keaton in Batman Forever for Warner Bros. His star power was undeniable — he’d played Iceman in 1986’s blockbuster Top Gun and Doc Holliday in 1993’s Tombstone — but he abandoned his usual protocol and accepted...
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Tom Cruise Showed Us Top Gun: Maverick's Opening 15 Minutes, Here's What Happens

The following story digs into the details of the first 15 minutes of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, so stop reading now if you do not want to know how the movie opens. Paramount Pictures easily won the imaginary “competition” between studios at CinemaCon about who can show the best footage from upcoming movies. Sony brought Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife to kick off the event, and Disney/Marvel showed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in its entirety. But Paramount just left all of them in their dust (or, jet fuel) when they showed audiences the first 15 minutes of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick. And let me tell you, if the rest of the movie can match this opening, we are in for something extremely special.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

Tom Cruise did 13,000 motorbike jumps to train for ‘most dangerous stunt’ of his career in Mission: Impossible 7

Tom Cruise trained for an entire year to perfect one of the stunts in Mission: Impossible 7.A featurette for the film, which debuted at CinemaCon, detailed Cruise’s intense training for a stunt where he performs a motorbike jump off a cliff into a valley in Norway.In the lead up to the stunt, Cruise had 500 skydiving sessions and did 13,000 motorbike jumps. The shot itself was captured on the first day of filming.Speaking in the featurette, Cruise said: “This is far and away the most dangerous thing I’ve attempted. We’ve been working on this for years. I wanted to...
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Inside Val Kilmer's Strange Connection To Charles Manson

Over the course of his four-decade career, Val Kilmer has been established as one of Hollywood's greatest performers. Known for his versatility, the actor made his name with roles such as vocalist Jim Morrison in the 1991 biopic "The Doors," Elvis Presley in "True Romance," Doc Holliday in "Tombstone," and the titular role in 1995's "Batman Forever," per IMDb. With his Juilliard School training, Kilmer quickly ascended to the top and proved to audiences that he was an actor with a ton of staying power.

Comments / 0

Community Policy