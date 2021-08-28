Val Kilmer Is Back For Top Gun: Maverick, And It Turns Out Tom Cruise Had A Lot To Do With That

The following story digs into the details of the first 15 minutes of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick, so stop reading now if you do not want to know how the movie opens. Paramount Pictures easily won the imaginary “competition” between studios at CinemaCon about who can show the best footage from upcoming movies. Sony brought Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife to kick off the event, and Disney/Marvel showed Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in its entirety. But Paramount just left all of them in their dust (or, jet fuel) when they showed audiences the first 15 minutes of the upcoming sequel Top Gun: Maverick. And let me tell you, if the rest of the movie can match this opening, we are in for something extremely special.