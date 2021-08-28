Netflix picks up 'Manifest' for a fourth and final season

Netflix has renewed Melissa Roxburgh's "Manifest" for a fourth season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Netflix announced Saturday it has renewed the sci-fi drama Manifest for a fourth and final season.

NBC said in June that it had no plans to make more episodes of the show, which follows passengers of a plane who arrived more than five years after they took off, but in possession of mysterious super powers.

The fourth season on Netflix will consist of 20 episodes.

"What started years ago as a flight of fancy deep in my imagination has evolved into the jet engine journey of a lifetime," showrunner Jeff Rake said in a statement.

"Never in my wildest dreams could I have envisioned the worldwide outpouring of love and support for this story, its characters, and the team who work so hard to bring it all to life. That we will be able to reward the fans with the ending they deserve moves me to no end. On behalf of the cast, the crew, the writers, directors, and producers, thank you to Netflix, to Warner Bros., and of course to the fans. You did this."

The cast includes Melissa Roxburgh, Josh Dallas, Athena Karkanis, J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise and Jack Messina.

"It's all connected!!! #manifest," Dallas tweeted, along with a plane emoji and a link to a news story about the renewal.