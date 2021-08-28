Opinion: County clerks are protecting our elections

"I have 100% confidence that the November 2020 Presidential Election in Jackson County was conducted according to law and that the election was fair and accurate." Donald Trump said that elections that include mail-in voting are a "disaster." He called them "a whole big scam." He tweeted that the 2020 election, which heavily featured such voting, would be the "most INACCURATE & FRAUDULENT Election in history." He said that if we got rid of mailed ballots there would be a peaceful continuation of power, because he could then respect the voters' choice—and, of course, because he would win.