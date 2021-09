UFC featherweight contender Edson Barboza says he hopes for a top-five opponent next with a win over Giga Chikadze at UFC Vegas 35. Barboza steps back into the Octagon on Saturday night when he takes on Chikadze in what should be an entertaining fight between two high-level strikers. For Barboza, he enters this fight with a lot of momentum after having defeated Shane Burgos via third-round TKO at UFC 262 back in May, not to mention picking up a win over Makwan Amirkhani prior to that. With a win over Chikadze, who is a perfect 6-0 since he joined the UFC back in 2019, Barboza is hoping that he fights someone in the UFC featherweight the division’s elite.