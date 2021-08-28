Abandoned Film Sets You Can Visit In Real Life
Large-scale movie productions often have the budget to construct big, elaborate sets to film in. When they’re built at a production studio, the sets will oftentimes be taken down once filming wraps up. After all, there’s several other films that need to be shot that year. Some filmmakers decide to build their sets on location to create a more authentic setting for their features. For on-location sets, there’s always the question: What happens to the structures once they’re no longer needed?ultimateunexplained.com
Comments / 0