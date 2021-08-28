Run To EPCOT NOW If You Want To Get Your Hands On These Mickey Souvenirs
Who doesn’t love fun souvenirs from Disney World?. Some of our favorite souvenirs are those that have Mickey on them, because, he IS the mouse that started it all. We’ve seen just about everything like a Mickey t-shirt, mug, hat, balloon, and popcorn bucket. But there are two really pretty souvenirs that we’ve been eyeing that have been out of stock for a little while — but it turned back up at Disney World TODAY.www.disneyfoodblog.com
Comments / 0