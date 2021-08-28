Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrison County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis affecting Hancock County. Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Jourdan River...including Kiln/Bay St. Louis...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * From late Monday night to Thursday morning. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...A combination of surge and rain from Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest near 13.5 feet early Wednesday morning. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water will be in several homes along the river near the Bells Ferry Road bridge. Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Gulfport, MS
County
Harrison County, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiln Bay St Louis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand to criminalise attack planning after mall stabbing

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern vowed on Saturday to tighten counter-terrorism laws this month after a knife-wielding militant known to the authorities stabbed and wounded seven people in a supermarket. Police shot dead the 32-year-old attacker, a Sri Lankan national who had been convicted...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
The Associated Press

Hurricane Ida evacuees urged to return to New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — With power due back for almost all of New Orleans by next week, Mayor LaToya Cantrell strongly encouraged residents who evacuated because of Hurricane Ida to begin returning home. But outside the city, the prospects of recovery appeared bleaker, with no timeline on power restoration and homes and businesses in tatters.
Public HealthPosted by
Fox News

COVID-19 booster shots: Health agencies advise they need more data before issuing guidance

Health officials have advised the White House that regulators need more time to review necessary data before approving a COVID-19 booster shot plan. The guidance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is that both agencies have so far only accumulated enough data to suggest that some individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine should get a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy