Flood Warning issued for Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-31 05:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 08:24:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Harrison The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Jourdan River Near Kiln/Bay St. Louis affecting Hancock County. Wolf River Above Gulfport affecting Harrison County. Biloxi River Near Lyman affecting Harrison County. Tchoutacabouffa River Above D`Iberville affecting Harrison County. For the Jourdan River...including Kiln/Bay St. Louis...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Wolf River...including Landon, Gulfport...Moderate flooding is forecast. For the Biloxi River...including Wortham, Lyman...Minor flooding is forecast. For the Tchoutacabouffa River...including D`Iberville...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Wolf River Above Gulfport. * From late Monday night to Thursday morning. * At 6:45 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 3.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...A combination of surge and rain from Hurricane Ida will cause the river to rise above flood stage Tuesday morning to a crest near 13.5 feet early Wednesday morning. This forecast may change based on the track of Ida. Continue to monitor these forecasts for updates. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Water will be in several homes along the river near the Bells Ferry Road bridge. Bells Ferry Road will be closed within a mile of the bridge as the road will be covered by swift moving river current.