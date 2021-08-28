What’s Poppin’ in DTLV this Weekend
From Laugh After Dark comedy shows to Canna Crewzers bike rides, here’s what’s going down in Downtown Las Vegas this weekend.
SATURDAY
• Academy Beat League and artist True Head Vibes takeover Ninja Karaoke for a beat battle and indie hip-hop showcase. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.
• Vegas Test Kitchen hosts the Comedy Alley showcase with comedians Eric Stinson, Carla Marie Hill and more. 7:30 p.m.. Tickets cost $30.
• The We the Beat fam takeover DTLV Field Trip at Fergusons Downtown with special guest DJs Vice Roy, Bixel Boys, alongside Matt Black , Jay Deeh D and more. The event is free with RSVP and $20 at the door.
• Laugh After Dark brings a special season 2 reunion to Notoriety with comedians Mary Gallagher, Ray Easter, Saul Trujillo and more at 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35.
SUNDAY
• Jammyland switches it up with NIGHTBRUNCH. Instead of bottomless mimosas, they’re offering half-off select bottles of liquor with DJs global bass ridders. 5 p.m. to12 a.m.(ish)
• Canna Crewzers host another Sunday Spoke Sesh rideout. Meet at Crank and Grind at 6:30 p.m. and roll out at 7:30 p.m.
• Don’t Tell Comedy: Las Vegas returns with a secret comedy show at Fergusons Downtown — you won’t know who’s performing until they hit the stage at 8 p.m. for $25
• Gold Spike brings Latin vibes with Soltera Sundays. Ladies receive complimentary champagne until 11 p.m., with drink specials from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.
