Las Vegas, NV

What’s Poppin’ in DTLV this Weekend

By Zoneil Maharaj
Posted by 
Off the Strip
Off the Strip
 7 days ago
By Zoneil Maharaj

Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in Downtown Las Vegas .

From Laugh After Dark comedy shows to Canna Crewzers bike rides, here’s what’s going down in Downtown Las Vegas this weekend.

SATURDAY

Academy Beat League and artist True Head Vibes takeover Ninja Karaoke for a beat battle and indie hip-hop showcase. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Vegas Test Kitchen hosts the Comedy Alley showcase with comedians Eric Stinson, Carla Marie Hill and more. 7:30 p.m.. Tickets cost $30.

• The We the Beat fam takeover DTLV Field Trip at Fergusons Downtown with special guest DJs Vice Roy, Bixel Boys, alongside Matt Black , Jay Deeh D and more. The event is free with RSVP and $20 at the door.

Laugh After Dark brings a special season 2 reunion to Notoriety with comedians Mary Gallagher, Ray Easter, Saul Trujillo and more at 9 p.m. Tickets are priced at $35.

SUNDAY

Jammyland switches it up with NIGHTBRUNCH. Instead of bottomless mimosas, they’re offering half-off select bottles of liquor with DJs global bass ridders. 5 p.m. to12 a.m.(ish)

Canna Crewzers host another Sunday Spoke Sesh rideout. Meet at Crank and Grind at 6:30 p.m. and roll out at 7:30 p.m.

Don’t Tell Comedy: Las Vegas returns with a secret comedy show at Fergusons Downtown — you won’t know who’s performing until they hit the stage at 8 p.m. for $25

Gold Spike brings Latin vibes with Soltera Sundays. Ladies receive complimentary champagne until 11 p.m., with drink specials from 10 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Photo Credit: Jesse Hudson

The post What’s Poppin’ in DTLV this Weekend appeared first on Off The Strip .

Off the Strip

Off the Strip

Las Vegas, NV
OfftheStrip.com is a local, independent digital media company focusing on entertainment and lifestyle stories, profiles, and features delivering fast, innovative, interactive content for Las Vegas locals and lovers.

 https://www.offthestrip.com
#Downtown Las Vegas#Zoneil Maharaj#Academy Beat League#Vegas Test Kitchen#Comedy Alley#Dtlv Field Trip#Latin#Soltera Sundays
