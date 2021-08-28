7 Ways Digital Mentors and Freelancers Can Build a Personal Brand

Building Culture — For us, how our people get along and work together make a big difference in day-to-day work satisfaction. Part of remote culture eliminates the ability to grab lunch or drinks with a co-worker and build rapport outside of work that often translates to a better working environment during work hours. But for us, I have found that allowing team members to naturally grow a relationship over calls, 1:1s and to be themselves without forced team outings has helped grow a culture very naturally. We allow our team members to connect on 1:1s with each other, message on Slack all day, and to really just connect as people. Of course they chat business, but being themselves has allowed us to build a culture that people love being a part of. The best example for this for me, is when I heard that two of our employees called each other their work wife / husband. They have never met in person, and most of their communication takes place over Slack, but they managed to build such a great relationship that they thoroughly enjoyed connecting with each other.