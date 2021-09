Rafal Majka claimed his fifth stage win at a Grand Tour as he broke away alone to take victory on stage 15 of the Vuelta a España. The UAE Team Emirates rider, who last won a Grand Tour stage in 2017, broke clear on the Puerto de Pedro Bernardo, 100km into the race. Majka kept his chasers at bay for the remaining 87km on the road to El Barraco, and dedicated victory to his late father.