Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

[Review] King’s Bounty II

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past few years, the turn-based strategy genre has become awash with new entries in some of its most landmark franchises; in retrospect, it should have seemed inevitable that someday, eventually, King’s Bounty would return on modern hardware. But I doubt that even longtime fans of this dormant franchise had expected to witness such an ambitious reinvention of the series’ name. Sure, at its heart, King’s Bounty II is still a grid-centric, turn-based strategy game with a traditional medieval setting, but with this new release, 1C Entertainment and Prime Matter have attempted to integrate more immersive role-playing elements, a grander world, and a completely different pace than the last game in the series. And while some of these new ideas can be well-executed individually, I left King’s Bounty II feeling unimpressed by the package as a whole.

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morality#1c Entertainment#King S Bounty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Video GamesEmpire

King's Bounty II Review

Developer 1C Entertainment makes a big deal of King's Bounty II being the first direct sequel to the original King's Bounty, a strategy RPG that launched on DOS PCs way back in 1990. As a marketing tactic, it's questionable – pinning this game on a niche 31-year old title feels like overselling the original's lingering influence, while also quietly ignoring that five other King's Bounty spin-offs have seen release since 2008. How much this sequel connects to that very first game is, at this point, effectively irrelevant.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

King’s Bounty II Switch gameplay

King’s Bounty II, a new turn-based RPG, is just about to find its way to Switch and some gameplay has come in. 1C Entertainment and Prime Matter will be bringing the game out tomorrow. Footage from the Switch version is now available. Take a look at over 30 minutes of...
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

King's Bounty II gets a third character trailer introducing Aivar

1C Entertainment and Koch Media have released the third character trailer for King's Bounty II, highlighting Aivar - a former knight of the Royal Guard that takes on the life of a mercenary when he refuses to participate in a coup. Aivar has been shown in King's Bounty II trailers...
Video Gamestechraptor.net

King's Bounty 2 Guide for Beginners

In this King's Bounty 2 Guide for Beginners, we'll tell you everything you need to know to play 1C Entertainment's newest turn-based strategy RPG on PC and consoles. King's Bounty 2 is the sequel to 1C Entertainment's 2008 release King's Bounty, a game that was itself a spiritual successor to the 1990 version of King's Bounty. Players will command units on a hex grid in turn-based battles in their quest to save the kingdom. As our December 2020 preview of the game shows, this sequel boasts some massive improvements.
Video Gamesgamesasylum.com

Out this week: Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Psychonauts 2, King’s Bounty II, No More Heroes III, Inked: A Tale of Love, more

Even though a new Aliens game was inevitable, we have a feeling Aliens: Fireteam Elite’s existence is down to the surprise success of Sabre’s vastly belated World War Z tie-in. There’s a bunch of franchises that fit neatly into the co-op online shooter mould, as evidenced by Sabre picking up the rights for The Evil Dead. World War Z simply paved the way. It probably helped that it was surprisingly good, too.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

King’s Bounty II: How to recruit the Red Dragon, Bone Dragon, and Chimera

Although you’ll start King’s Bounty II‘s campaign with a rabble army and weak troops, you’ll eventually acquire stronger units as you progress. Still, a select few can’t be obtained until you’ve spent dozens of hours to reach far-flung areas. Here’s our King’s Bounty II guide to help you recruit some of the best units in the game such as the Red Dragon, Bone Dragon, and Chimera.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

King’s Bounty II launch trailer

One final trailer has come in for King’s Bounty II. The game has just released on various platforms, including Switch, and today’s video celebrates the news. For those that need a recap on King’s Bounty II, check out the following overview:. Darkness descends over the world of Nostria. Conspiracies, sabotage,...
Video Gamespsu.com

Try The Ultra-Hot King’s Bounty II Dragon Burger At Luxxo Burger For A Chance To Win A Copy Of The Game

Luxxo Burger has teamed up with the creators of King’s Bounty II to create the King’s Bounty II Dragon Burger, which they reckon is the hottest burger you’ll ever try. The King’s Bounty II Dragon’s Burger is available for the next month via Luxxo’s Surbiton restaurant or through your preferred delivery company, the burger packs two flaming beef patties, flaming hot Mexican child cheese, and a “secret hot sauce pushing close to a million on the Scoville Scale.” That’s very hot, in case you wondered.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

King's Bounty 2: growing pains mar an otherwise encouraging return

This is quite the change. If you didn't know, King's Bounty 2 has gone 3D, in the sense that the camera is now over the shoulder of your hero rather than high up in the sky looking down on them, and the world around them. And that really changes things. It brings you into the world in a way the games previously didn't. You're in the world rather than observing it. You're up in the faces of the people who live there, talking to them, deciding things, buying things from them. You're inside their houses and their castles, and you're looking up at the rooftops of caverns or crumbling ruins.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Kings Bounty 2 review: good strategy packaged with a baggy RPG

You know when you order, say, a single HDMI cable from Amazon and it comes in a cardboard box the size of a dog coffin? That’s King's Bounty 2. Excessively over packaged. There’s a tight, varied, often-challenging Heroes Of Might And Magic-style tactical battler here, but you’ll have to tear through layers of baggy Dragon Age-style RPG to get to it.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – King’s Bounty II

I miss Might and Magic. Both the mainline series and the phenomenal Heroes of Might and Magic spinoff. It was the game that put blending strategy and RPGs on the map. It’s also the reason I’m rambling about old RPG franchises now. See, there was a game before the first Heroes of Might and Magic. One made by the same company that set the stage for HOM&M’s future success. It was called King’s Bounty. And now over thirty years later, long after the death of its successor, we finally received a true sequel. While there were eventual follow ups to the original game, this is the game to bear the official title of King’s Bounty II. The question is, does it live up to the legacy of the game that smashed my two favorite genres together so successfully?
Video Gamesplayer.one

King’s Bounty 2 Now Available on PC and Consoles

The legend is back, and once again, to see if you have what it takes to rule. King’s Bounty 2 has been launched worldwide on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. This new game is part of the King's Bounty series which had its start back in 1980....

Comments / 0

Community Policy