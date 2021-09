In today’s market, singing your own praises can only go so far. Sure, you’re passionate about your company and all the great things you’re doing — and you should be. But at the end of the day, the voice of your customer will be the strongest indicator of your success. In fact, according to BrightLocal’s 2020 Consumer Review Survey, 79% of consumers say they trust online reviews as much as personal recommendations from friends or family. If you’re unsure how to leverage your existing customers to attract new customers, without coming off as completely opportunistic, you’re not alone. Creating an army of evangelists doesn’t happen overnight.