Extra funding for street projects added in '21 tentatively part of Pierre's '22 budget

By Michael Woodel mike.woodel@capjournal.com
Capital Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Pierre tentatively plans to keep an extra $1 million in street projects funding added to the 2021 budget available for 2022. “It was kind of driven by a couple of large projects that were needed,” City Finance Officer Twila Hight said. “The Highland project for ‘21 is what’s being funded out of that additional fund and so knowing that we had a large project and then some other smaller projects that we could do in addition to our normal streets program, that kind of was the justification for pushing that into the ‘21 budget and in ‘22 what they’re planning for is possibly the Northstar (Avenue) that’s taking all the traffic from the detour.”

