Upscale Ford Bronco With Fixed Roof Might Happen

By Chris Okula
Motor1.com
Motor1.com
 7 days ago
The Ford Bronco has barely hit dealership lots and there are already rumors about new models. According to an interview conducted by the team at Ford Authority, Ford hasn’t ruled out a fixed roof upscale Bronco. Although Ford envisioned most customers driving their Bronco with the roof off, there could still be room for a Land Rover Defender rivaling fixed-roof model. Would you purchase a more luxurious Bronco over the current offerings?

Motor1.com

Motor1.com

Motor1.com covers everything automotive: cars, sportscars, supercars, sedans, SUVs, motorcycles, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and premium video.

