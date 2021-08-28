Upscale Ford Bronco With Fixed Roof Might Happen
The Ford Bronco has barely hit dealership lots and there are already rumors about new models. According to an interview conducted by the team at Ford Authority, Ford hasn’t ruled out a fixed roof upscale Bronco. Although Ford envisioned most customers driving their Bronco with the roof off, there could still be room for a Land Rover Defender rivaling fixed-roof model. Would you purchase a more luxurious Bronco over the current offerings?www.motor1.com
