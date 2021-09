The Eagles acquired a new quarterback from the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday morning. This is to fill the third spot in their depth chart. The Eagles ended up releasing Nick Mullens, after he did not play well in all of his preseason games. Minshew is just what the doctor ordered for this Philadelphia Eagles team. He is a young quarterback that has experience in the NFL and definitely has the skills and the attributes to be the starter. He could even be a starter at the beginning of the season, but it would make sense to keep Hurts as the starter to see where he can take this Eagles offense. This is an Eagles Player Spotlight: Gardner Minshew II.