Exactly. Plus, Texas is a much larger state in terms of land mass

Than NC. In theory, Texas could have a power conference school in DFW, Houston, San Antonio/Austin, Lubbock, and El Paso and it wouldn't feel like Texas is over-saturated with power conference schools. Even California would in the same boat if you consider the Bay Area/San Jose, Sacramento, LA, San Diego, and maybe 1 in the Valley. Yes, I realize that Texas and California don't have a power conference school in all the cities or areas I mention, but you still get the point.