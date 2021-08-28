Cancel
Gardner Minshew traded to Eagles after rumor-filled offseason

By Carlos Sanchez
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official, the Jacksonville Jaguars have traded quarterback Gardner Minshew to the Philadelphia Eagles. Earlier this year, teams called the Jacksonville Jaguars to inquire about quarterback Gardner Minshew. Not long ago, it was reported the Philadelphia Eagles were one of those teams but a trade never materialized. It looks like their interest never faded as they have officially acquired the 2019 sixth-round pick.

