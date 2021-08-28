Cancel
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ida while near capacity with COVID-19 cases

By Oriana Gonzalez
Axios
 7 days ago
Hospitals in New Orleans near capacity from a surge in coronavirus cases are bracing for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to hit Louisiana on Sunday. The big picture: New Orleans is currently experiencing a severe virus outbreak, according to city data. Sixty-eight percent of all hospital beds and 84% of all ICU beds in Louisiana are filled as Ida is approaching, Business Insider reports.

Health
EnvironmentWashington Post

Ida’s impact from the Gulf Coast to Northeast — by the numbers

Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, La., as a strengthening Category 4 storm with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. Just shy of a Category 5, Ida delivered a disastrous blow on arrival, coinciding with the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. But Ida held its most devastating punch for...
Louisiana StateLeesville Daily Leader

Louisiana hospitals prepare as Hurricane Ida approaches coastline

Louisiana hospitals still in the midst of fighting a fourth wave of COVID-19 cases are now preparing for the forecasted landfall of Hurricane Ida on Sunday. Ida, anticipated to be a Category 4 storm, coincides hospital staff already managing the virus’ more contagious delta variant. The storm comes as the...
New Orleans, LAwashingtonnewsday.com

Hurricane Ida Live Cam: Follow the Preparations in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast as the Storm Approaches.

Hurricane Ida Live Cam: Follow the Preparations in New Orleans and the Gulf Coast as the Storm Approaches. Residents along the Gulf Coast are bracing for Hurricane Ida, which is strengthening and is predicted to make landfall as a dangerous, potentially catastrophic storm along the Louisiana and Mississippi coastlines on Sunday. Flooding, severe winds, storm surges, and potentially tornadoes are expected from Lake Charles to Mobile.
Arizona State12news.com

Arizona hospitals nearing capacity due to COVID-19, association warns

PHOENIX — The Arizona Hospital and Healthcare Association is advising residents to take the pandemic seriously before hospitals run out of resources to treat COVID-stricken patients. In a statement released on Monday, the nonprofit urged citizens to get vaccinated and to continue wearing masks as local hospitals continue to see...
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Six hours changed Hurricane Ida's speed and power — and New Orleans' preparation

On Friday evening Mayor LaToya Cantrell warned New Orleanians that Hurricane Ida had unexpectedly strengthened and moved “more rapidly than anyone was prepared for.”. It was too late to order an evacuation, she said, or to call for the major interstates to reverse all lanes in the directions out of the city — a tactic called contraflow that leaders in Louisiana use to quickly evacuate populated areas when dealing with a dangerous hurricane or other major emergency.
EnvironmentScrubs Magazine

Healthcare Providers Travel to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Ida

On Sunday, August 29, Hurricane Ida made landfall on the Gulf Coast as a category 4 hurricane, bringing with it 150 mph winds and an influx of water that was so large it reportedly reversed the flow of the Mississippi River temporarily. Ida was one of the largest hurricanes of the last century to hit the Gulf Coast.
New Orleans, LAtheadvocate.com

Massive Entergy tower falls near New Orleans during Hurricane Ida

A massive Entergy tower fell Sunday night, Aug. 30, 2021, during Hurricane Ida, knocking out power to most of metro New Orleans. When the tower fell, transmission lines fell into the Mississippi River near Avondale. The tower supplies power to New Orleans and the east bank of Jefferson Parish. Video...
Louisiana StatePosted by
Axios

Hispanics in Louisiana seek help after Ida

Days after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Louisiana, many of the state’s Latino residents are awaiting aid amidst sweltering heat and lack of power, food and drinking water. Details: The category 4 storm left many houses and apartments unlivable and their residents stranded in the swath between the Gulf of Mexico and Lake Pontchartrain, where many of the state’s Latinos reside.

