New Orleans hospitals prepare for Hurricane Ida while near capacity with COVID-19 cases
Hospitals in New Orleans near capacity from a surge in coronavirus cases are bracing for Hurricane Ida, which is expected to hit Louisiana on Sunday. The big picture: New Orleans is currently experiencing a severe virus outbreak, according to city data. Sixty-eight percent of all hospital beds and 84% of all ICU beds in Louisiana are filled as Ida is approaching, Business Insider reports.www.axios.com
