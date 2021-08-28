Fat Joe Addresses Snitching Allegations: ‘They Don’t Know Me’
After original Terror Squad member Cuban Link accused Fat Joe of snitching this week and provided documents that he says proves it, Joe has finally responded. The alleged documents mention Joe’s legal name of Joseph Antonio Cartagena, and as Link claims, show that he spoke with police regarding a murder years back. When he hopped on Instagram Live Friday to shut those rumors down, Joe made sure fans knew the documents were the “most fabricated, false paperwork I’ve ever seen in the history of mankind.”www.complex.com
