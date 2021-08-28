Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Fat Joe Addresses Snitching Allegations: ‘They Don’t Know Me’

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter original Terror Squad member Cuban Link accused Fat Joe of snitching this week and provided documents that he says proves it, Joe has finally responded. The alleged documents mention Joe’s legal name of Joseph Antonio Cartagena, and as Link claims, show that he spoke with police regarding a murder years back. When he hopped on Instagram Live Friday to shut those rumors down, Joe made sure fans knew the documents were the “most fabricated, false paperwork I’ve ever seen in the history of mankind.”

www.complex.com

Comments / 6

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dj Drama
Person
Fat Joe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Terror Squad#Cuban Link#Instagram Live#The Star Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Fat Joe casually claps back at Cuban Link snitch allegation

After being accused of snitching, Fat Joe made his response crystal clear. “When the HATE don’t work they start telling lies.”. Here’s the backstory. Former Terror Squad member Cuban Link took to IG sharing a video alleging that Fat Joe is a snitch. He shared a document, which he admits might not be authentic, showing the name Joseph Antonio Cartagena, which is Fat Joe’s real name.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Did Fat Joe Snitch On Gang Members Back In The Day?

There’s not a day that goes by that a celebrity isn’t caught up in a nasty rumor or controversy. Recently, Fat Joe came under fire by his former Terror Squad member Cuban Link, who accused him of snitching on several gang members. Fortunately, Joey Crack set the record straight. The “Money Showers” has since called Cuban Link’s allegations false. In fact, Fat Joe believes his former Terror Squad member is just jealous of his success. Some people just can’t stand to see others living the good life.
Celebritieshypefresh.co

Common Says Fat Joe Saved His Life

Making friends in Hollywood is like finding a needle in a haystack. Fortunately, celebrities like Common have managed to sustain lasting friendships. The Barbershop actor recently shared how his friend Fat Joe saved him from an altercation with Ice Cube. At the time, the rappers had engaged in a bitter beef that lasted for years. Luckily, Fat Joe’s involvement during a heated incident finally put an end to their years-long feuding. Still to this day, Common thanks his friend Fat Joe for stepping in when he did.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Explains Why Verzuz With 50 Cent Isn't Coming

Fat Joe and Ja Rule are currently prepping for a Verzuz battle that will once again place memory lane on front street as fans at home decide whose catalog holds more weight. Prior to the booking, however, many pegged a Fat Joe and 50 Cent faceoff as a proper Verzuz showdown. It's safe to say that things didn't quite pan out as fans envisioned, and according to Joe, that battle will never happen.
New York City, NYPosted by
BET

Ja Rule & Fat Joe Headed To ‘Verzuz’

New York stand up! The next Verzuz face-off is bringing Ja Rule and Fat Joe together on Sept. 14. The live competition is scheduled to take place in person from the Big Apple, with tickets available for purchase beginning Tuesday (Sept. 7). “The summer ain’t over!!” Verzuz co-creator Swizz said,...
Celebritieshypebeast.com

Verzuz Announced Next Battle Between Ja Rule and Fat Joe

Verzuz has announced its next battle and it is between Ja Rule and Fat Joe. Set for September 14 in New York City, the two will go head to head for Verzuz’s second battle with a live audience. The first Verzuz battle with a live audience took place last month...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Fat Joe Says Cam'ron Nearly Left Verzuz Before It Even Started

There have been some excellent moments during Verzuz since its inception. Gucci Mane and Jeezy finally squashed their beef at Magic City for the world to see, Snoop Dogg and DMX went hit-for-hit in celebrating their respective catalogs, and Bow Wow and Soulja Boy took their online feud to the stage where they offered a dose of nostalgia for the world.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

Common Credits Fat Joe For Saving His Life During Ice Cube + Mack 10 Beef

Common announced a new album called Beautiful Revolution Pt. 2 last week and is now doing press to build anticipation for the project. During a recent interview with Hot 97’s Ebro Darden, Laura Stylez and Peter Rosenberg, the seasoned MC/actor talked about his infamous feud with Ice Cube who believed Common was dissing West Coast rappers on the Resurrection single “I Used To Love H.E.R.”
TV & VideosPopculture

Markie Post: Cause of Death Revealed by Manager

Markie Post died of cancer, her manager, Ellen Lubin Santisky, told Deadline on Sunday. Post, born Marjorie Armstrong Post, was 70. She was best known for her role as public defender Christine Sullivan on NBC's Night Court and appeared in dozens of movies and television shows during her four-decade career.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Suge Knight's Former Capo Mob James Names Biggie's Alleged Killer

The death of Tupac and Biggie remain unsolved yet there has been an overwhelming amount of information regarding their potential killers. Documentaries have been released and exposé's have been published but there are few people who actually have any information regarding the death of both hip-hop figures. While the hunt...

Comments / 0

Community Policy