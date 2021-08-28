Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Sundress with a Shearling Coat in Coach's Rogue Bag Campaign

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lopez's latest fashion campaign shows how the famous L.A. transplant does fall. The superstar shared a series of pics from her latest Coach campaign, which was shot at Griffith Park in her new home city of Los Angeles. The affordable luxury brand tapped their ambassador, who recently relocated to L.A. to be with her boyfriend, Ben Affleck, to be the face of their relaunched Rogue bag.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Kate Moss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shearling#Sundress#Handbag#Hustlers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Alex Rodriguez poses with the car he once gifted Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez sparked a frenzy on Instagram late Wednesday when he posted a photo of himself smiling as he leans on what appears to be the red Porsche he previously gifted to Jennifer Lopez for her 50th birthday. “I’m super down to earth,” he captioned the seemingly extremely pointed photo.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Penelope Cruz's glow is absolutely spell-binding in new picture

Penelope Cruz's timeless beauty is, at this point, a pretty well-known fact, something which has been celebrated in Hollywood and was an aspect that even enhanced her Oscar-winning role. The actress put that beauty on full display when she shared a new picture with her fans, and they all agreed.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Salma Hayek stuns in poolside selfie from exotic destination

Salma Hayek sparked a huge fan reaction last week when she shared a picture of herself in character in the upcoming Marvel movie, Eternals, but on Sunday she was back to her usual self – and fans were delighted. "#sundayvibes #domingo," the Hollywood star captioned a picture of herself in...
Celebritiesglamourmagazine.co.uk

Jennifer Lopez just posted a natural selfie without hair extensions, revealing the wavy soft bob of our dreams

It's no secret that Jennifer Lopez loves her glam. Not only is she all about the sparkles when performing on stage but she has her own successful beauty brand, JLO Beauty, that we can't get enough of. Once in a while, however, she goes au naturale on social media, reminding us all of her flawless skin and this time, also unveiling a dreamy bob haircut.
Los Angeles, CAElle

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Dressed Like a Power Couple for Their Theater Date Night

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had another big date night in Los Angeles over the weekend—and this time, they hit the theater. The couple took their children out to see Hamilton at the Pantages Theater on Friday night. Lopez dressed up in an olive Balmain blazer, Zimmermann silk floral dress, Dolce & Gabbana pink platform heels, and a Coach purse. Affleck complemented J.Lo in khakis and a navy blazer and button-up. The two were photographed holding hands while at the theater.
CelebritiesPosted by
FanSided

Salma Hayek impresses with spaghetti strap curves

Salma Hayek is all curves and the lady in red in a sizzling throwback driving fans – and celebs – wild. The 54-year-old actress, who made 2021 headlines for saying she finds posting bikini snaps “liberating,” honored Instagram’s adored #ThrowbackThursday yesterday, posting for her 18.5 million followers and with a killer figure display that also took fans back a few decades.
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
CelebritiesPopculture

'Two and a Half Men' Star Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in New Photos

He is best known as portraying Jake Harper on the beloved CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men, but even the most hardcore fans may have had a difficult time recognizing Angus T. Jones during his recent outing in Los Angeles, California this week. The actor, who has mostly remained out of the spotlight in recent years, was photographed looking unrecognizable in LA on Monday, Aug. 27.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Adele Dances to "WAP" While Attending a Party with Her Rumored Beau Rich Paul

Adele is still showing off her rap skills. The "Rolling in the Deep" singer attended LeBron James' wife, Savannah James', 35th birthday party at the Classic Cat restaurant in West Hollywood last night. The singer, 33, was captured rapping and dancing along to Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion's "WAP" during the party, which she attended with her rumored boyfriend, Rich Paul.
CelebritiesPosted by
Tyla

Beyoncé Fans Lose It Over ‘Adorable’ Rare Snaps of Twins

Beyoncé has expanded her popular Ivy Park collection to include a kids range, and who better to model the athleisurewear than her own adorable family?. The singer has enlisted the help of nine-year-old Blue Ivy Carter and four-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter to launch the range in a new rodeo-themed campaign video.
Los Angeles, CAHello Magazine

Adele nails date night dressing in the sassiest mini skirt

Adele was pictured looking gorgeous as ever on Monday, as she stepped out for a supposed date night with her rumoured boyfriend Rich Paul. The star nailed her look in a punky Vivienne Westwood mini skirt - which you can currently shop in the sale at Flannels - teamed with a body-skimming black roll-neck top and Prada knee-high boots. Doesn't she look incredible?
TMZ.com

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Kiss Outside His Home

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez reunited after spending his birthday weekend apart, and it clearly felt so good ... they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Ben and Jen shared a long, passionate kiss goodbye at his home in Brentwood Tuesday after spending the day together ... and it looked like she attempted a quick grab at his booty too.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

This is how Seraphina, Ben Affleck’s daughter and Emme Anthony Lopez’s new best friend, looks today

Reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It was one of the most shocking news in the world of Hollywood, since they are currently having a rematch in love, after having been one of the most iconic couples in the early 2000s. It is clear that the relationship is on the right track, since his daughters, Seraphina, with whom he had with Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, fruit of the marriage of JLo with Marc Anthony, they began to share time together until they became friends.
CelebritiesDaily Iberian

Zoe Kravitz dating Channing Tatum

Zoe Kravitz is reportedly dating Channing Tatum. The 32-year-old actress recently finalised her divorce from Karl Glusman, and it seems she’s already found love again as she’s now said to be romancing ‘Magic Mike’ star Channing. An insider told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “Zoe and Channing are dating. It started out as...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Ready for Fall in a Fuzzy Fur Coat, Baby Blue Dress & Buckled Heels for Coach

Jennifer Lopez is back in a brand new campaign for Coach and this time, fall is on its way. The musician and actress appeared in the ready-to-wear brand’s fall ’21 campaign alongside the likes of Kate Moss that debuted yesterday. For the shoot, J-Lo herself layered up in a long-sleeve blue dress with a chic floral print — available for $695 — worn under a furry teddy coat; the shearling outerwear piece also features a sleek brown leather lining and a retail price of $2,300 at Coach.com. The outfit also included the highlighted Rogue tote bag from the brand, first introduced on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy