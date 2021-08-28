Jennifer Lopez Pairs a Sundress with a Shearling Coat in Coach's Rogue Bag Campaign

Reconciliation between Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez It was one of the most shocking news in the world of Hollywood, since they are currently having a rematch in love, after having been one of the most iconic couples in the early 2000s. It is clear that the relationship is on the right track, since his daughters, Seraphina, with whom he had with Jennifer Garner, and Emme Muñiz, fruit of the marriage of JLo with Marc Anthony, they began to share time together until they became friends.