Colorado Rockies at Los Angeles Dodgers odds, picks and prediction

By Jess Root
 7 days ago
The Colorado Rockies (59-69) took the first game of their three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers (81-48) with a 4-2 win Friday night. The two teams face each other Saturday night in the second game of the series. First pitch is at 9:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium. Let’s analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Dodgers odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Rockies RHP Jon Gray (7-10, 4.13 ERA) makes his 24th start. He has a 1.30 WHIP, 3.6 BB/9 and 8.9 K/9 through 124 1/3 IP.

  • He has picked up a loss in each of his last four starts.
  • This will be his fifth start of the year against the Dodgers. He is 0-1 with a 3.43 ERA against them this season in 21 innings pitched.

Dodgers LHP David Price (4-2, 3.82 ERA) makes his 12th start of the season. He has a 1.34 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 7.6 K/9 through 63 2/3 IP.

  • As a starter this season, Price is 0-2 with a 3.92 ERA and 1.16 WHIP.
  • This is his third start against the Rockies this season. The Dodgers lost both those games. He allowed four earned runs in 9 2/3 innings.

Rockies at Dodgers odds, lines, picks and prediction

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports for a full list. Odds last updated at 12:40 p.m. ET.

  • Money line: Rockies +200 (bet $100 to win $200) | Dodgers -250 (bet $250 to win $100)
  • Against the spread/ATS: Rockies +1.5 (-105) | Dodgers -1.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

Dodgers 5, Rockies 2

Money line (ML)

The Rockies, even with their win Friday night, are tied for the fewest road wins this season. Although, they have won two in a row on the road. They are 2-5 at Dodger Stadium this season. They have not won more than two consecutive road games at any point this season.

Their loss Friday was only the Dodgers’ third in their last 19 games. They are rolling. They have not lost consecutive games since dropping two in a row to the San Francisco Giants July 29-30.

Take the DODGERS (-250).

Run line/Against the spread (ATS)

The Rockies have the fourth-worst road ATS record in the majors at 27-36 ATS. Overall, though, they are 9-4 ATS in their last 13 games.

The Dodgers are 62-67 ATS overall this season and 30-34 ATS at Dodger Stadium. During their 16-3 overall run lately, they are 10-9 ATS. 13 of their last 20 wins have been by at least two runs.

Take the DODGERS -1.5 (-120).

Over/Under (O/U)

Only three of the Rockies’ last nine road games have had totals of nine runs or more.

Only six of the Dodgers’ last 20 games have finished with nine total runs or more.

Only two of the seven games between the two teams in Los Angeles have finished with nine or more total runs.

Take UNDER 8.5 (+100).

