Here's How to Cop These Sold-Out Sneakers at Retail

Six of the hottest sneaker releases will be available at their original retail price tomorrow via the Sole Collector App’s Sole Sunday event. To participate, readers will first need to have the app downloaded, signed in to your account, and make sure your notifications are turned on. Next, look for the Sole Sunday banner at the top of the home screen and when a drop opens, click “Enter the drop.” Then, fans will need to select their size and submit their payment info. Fans that are entered into the drop will receive a temporary charge on their form of payment but only winners will be charged. When the drop closes, winners are selected at random and will receive an email that they secured a pair for retail.